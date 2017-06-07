Grant Thornton strengthens team with two key appointments

Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of a new partner to its forensic and investigation services (FIS) team, and a director appointment to its real estate tax team.

Michael Radcliffe has been appointed as a partner in the FIS team. He has 14 years’ forensic accounting experience across a number of sectors, including natural resources and financial services.

The FIS team focus on resolving complex disputes and investigations across multiple jurisdictions. The unit currently has eight partners and over 100 staff across the UK.

Will Davies, head of FIS at Grant Thornton, said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael to the practice. Our ongoing growth has enabled us to continue to make strategic investments such as this – our third partner admission in FIS over the last year. His appointment is evidence of our ongoing commitment to deliver seamless dispute advisory services regardless of geography. The matters he has advised on include many of the largest commercial disputes in the market. His appointment will help to support clients navigate the complexities inherent in operating in a global marketplace.”

Radcliffe said: “The market for forensic dispute services continues to evolve, with clients increasingly needing independent, multi-disciplinary and industry-specific expertise to support their dispute strategies. Grant Thornton is able to bring the power of its global network and a full-service advisory offering to help our clients whenever and wherever they may need us.”

Real estate tax director appointment

Sarah Gatehouse has been appointed as a director in the real estate tax team. She has 14 years’ experience providing advice in the legal and accounting sectors, including on due diligence, structuring and compliance.

Kersten Muller, head of real estate tax at Grant Thornton, said: We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the firm. Her appointment brings significant additional capacity to the team and she joins at an exciting time for us. As part of our new sector-based focus we are bringing together our real estate tax, advisory and audit teams at our new offices in Finsbury Square. Having already seen transformational growth in the last few years, Sarah’s extensive experience and varied transactional background will further strengthen and add a new dimension to our expanding team.”

Gatehouse said: “I am thrilled to be joining Grant Thornton and working with its established team of real estate experts. Having previously worked in both the legal and accounting sectors, I’m looking forward to bringing my broad experience to the team and joining the firm’s open, idea-sharing culture.”

In April this year, Grant Thornton announced 20 new appointments across its advisory and audit teams in Yorkshire. Three new directors were also appointed to the VAT, public sector audit and international tax teams.