BDO announces 15 partner promotions

Top 10 firm BDO has appointed 15 new partners across a number of regions and sectors, effective 1 July.

The firm has appointed to its audit practice new partners David Butcher, Ollie Chinneck, Peter Smith and Fiona Condron.

To its tax practice, Andy Kelly, Matthew Emms, Neil Williams, James Paterson, Joe Newton and Angela Cross have been appointed as partners.

In its advisory team, the firm has promoted to partner Mike Grime (business restructuring), Ed Higgs (valuations), Harry Stoakes (M&A), Andrea Hunt (global outsourcing) and Craig Martin (transaction services).

The partners are based across the firm’s London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Gatwick offices.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO, said: “Developing and rewarding talent from within is an essential part of our growth strategy. I take great pride in that we continue to attract and retain top quality advisers, and I am confident they will continue to thrive in their careers and drive our business forward.

“Our clients want to work with commercial, like-minded people. Our new partners boast a great range of expertise and they all have significant experience in helping businesses survive and thrive in uncertain times. They all thoroughly deserve this promotion.

“It is an exciting time to be at BDO. We have an excellent market position and the financial strength to invest in the long term in our talent, technology and the new opportunities an evolving market presents.”

Following the appointment of 25 new partners last year, these additions reflect the firm’s growth ambitions.