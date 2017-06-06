Introduction to KPMG UK’s new leadership team

KPMG UK has recently announced its new executive committee, effective 1 October 2017.

The firm’s chair-elect Bill Michael, who selected the committee, said that the leadership team will bring together “a wide range of skill-sets, backgrounds and insights”, and will “work together to inspire our people and support our clients”.

Meet the team

Managing partner: Philip Davidson

Previously global chief operating officer for KPMG International, Davidson has held the position of managing partner and head of people since November 2015.

Head of audit: Michelle Hinchliffe

Hinchliffe has worked at KPMG since 1985 in both the Australian and UK offices. With significant experience of the financial services sector, Hinchliffe has worked with leading banks and financial services brands.

Head of tax, pensions and legal services: Michelle Quest

Quest specialises in corporate tax, advising clients on a number of areas, including tax governance, reporting and transfer pricing. She previously served as head of people on the board of KPMG in the UK.

Head of consulting: David Rowlands

Rowlands joined KPMG as a partner in 2009. He held the positions of head of management consulting, corporates, and head of technology for sectors, before becoming chief transformation officer in 2015.

Head of deal advisory: Sanjay Thakkar

Thakkar joined the St Albans office in 1991 and following qualification spent 18 months in the Silicon Valley during the dotcom boom. He became a UK partner in 2005.

Head of financial services: Jonathan Holt

Holt currently leads 800 staff and partners as the office senior partner in Manchester. He was previously head of KPMG’s financial services practice in the North.

Head of corporates: Dan Thomas

Thomas previously held the position of head of banking at KPMG UK until January 2016. He became global lead partner in 2014, devising account strategy for the firm.

General counsel: Jeremy Barton

Barton joined KPMG as general counsel in 2015 and is responsible for the firm’s legal affairs. He advises the board, executive committee and partners on governance, regulation, deals and contracts.

Head of quality & risk: David Matthews

Matthews became partner in 1996, having joined KPMG after graduation. He has worked with large multinationals, with his experience extending outside of audit to IPOs transaction-related advice.

Head of national market: Iain Moffatt

Moffatt is responsible for the strategy and development of the firm’s business in the national market. He advises a range of clients, including private, family and listed businesses, on a variety of issues, such as acquisitions, disposals and fund raisings.

Chief finance officer & head of operations: Sarah Willows

Willows was appointed CFO and head of operations in September 2016. She has been a partner at KPMG since 2000.

Head of people: Ann Brown

Brown joined KPMG in October 2016 following previous roles at Nationwide Building Society and Capgemini.

Head of digital transformation: Aidan Brennan

Brennan has spent over 20 years at KPMG, working with clients in the consumer markets sector. He has previously led on high profile transactions, and has been UK head of solutions since October 2016.

Head of Brexit: Karen Briggs

Briggs has been head of Brexit since January 2015, providing support to clients in taking opportunities presented by the UK’s exit from the EU. She has been a partner at KPMG for 18 years.

Bill Michael commented: “This is a fascinating time for our profession. Geopolitical change and technology are reshaping the way our clients do business, while raising new regulatory issues to overcome.

“The regulatory agenda is relevant for all of us: we need to collectively work together to build and improve trust.”

“I have selected a team to meet these challenges,” he added.