CVR Global announces merger with DDJ Insolvency

Insolvency and restructuring firm CVR Global has merged with DDJ Insolvency, an independent London-based insolvency firm.

Insolvency professionals Ian Defty and James Dowers have also been appointed partners.

With this merger, CVR Global has strengthened its UK presence, and now has a 70-strong team across the UK, Gibraltar and the British Virgin Islands.

Richard Toone, managing partner at CVR Global, commented on the merger: “We’re delighted to have bolstered our presence in London with the completion of this merger with DDJ Insolvency.

“DDJ Insolvency is a well-known firm which, like CVR, offers a full range of insolvency and advisory services so is a natural fit for our firm and we’re pleased to welcome Ian and James to our senior team.

“Since launching in 2015 we’ve undergone a series of planned expansions, including the opening of international offices and a number of new partner appointments and we’re pleased to be in a position to complete this further expansion.

“We look forward to continuing to strengthen CVR Global’s reputation and market presence, both in the UK and internationally.”

Defty, one of the founders of DDJ Insolvency, said: “We’re pleased to have become part of CVR Global.

“The firm has exciting plans to expand further and we look forward to working with Richard and the partner team to support CVR’s continued growth.”

The merger comes after the recent appointment of Charles Turner as partner in CVR Global’s London office.