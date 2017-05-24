Price Bailey announces merger and two partner appointments

Price Bailey has announced the acquisition of Cambridge-based accountancy firm Sandcroft.

The top 30 firm has merged with Sandcroft Management Services Limited (SMS) and Sandcroft Payroll Services Limited (SPS), effective April 2017. Price Bailey said that the acquisition followed a “strong relationship” between the two firms over a number of years.

The 14 SMS and SPS team members will join Price Bailey, with William Wilson, senior accountant at Sandcroft, joining the firm as partner. Billy Wilson, managing director of Sandcroft becomes a consultant.

Billy Wilson said: “I am particularly excited for Sandcroft to join the Price Bailey team, it will enable me to gradually step back from the practice. Our focus on providing approachable and people-oriented services is clearly reflected in their ethos, whilst our existing client-base will hugely benefit from Price Bailey’s innovation and growth in the market.

We are now able to expand our service offering for our clients across various new areas including Legal Services, as well as broadening our Business Team offering with more specialists to hand in areas such as VAT and Pensions.”

Managing director of Price Bailey Martin Clapson said: “We are delighted to announce the merger with Sandcroft who have been good friends of Price Bailey for many years. Under William’s direction, we will continue to provide Sandcroft’s existing range of accounting and advisory services, enhanced now with the complementary offering from Price Bailey.

Sandcroft’s Sawston office will remain open which together with our high street presence in Ely, supports our strategy to offer a convenient service from a much more visible and accessible presence in the centre of town.”

Partner promotion at Price Bailey

Price Bailey has also announced the promotion of Jamie Gladstone to partner at the firm. He joined Price Bailey 13 years ago, and currently manages the Finance and IT teams.

Gladstone said: “My recent appointment as Head of IT will ensure that we get the most out of our investment in technology, with the strategy being aimed at enabling users to work as effectively as possible, whether at a desk or on the move, supporting our ‘Smart Working’, flexible working initiative to improve team engagement and financial performance.”

Clapson commented: “The firm is growing rapidly and has just achieved its most profitable year to date. A big part of this success is down to the exceptional client care offered by our highly trained and engaged team. These promotions will bring new ideas and experience to the partnership, giving fresh perspectives to help guide the firm’s future plans for further growth and development.”

Gladstone’s promotion brings the total number of partners at Price Bailey to 29.