CVR Global appoints partner in London office

CVR Global, an insolvency and restructuring firm, has appointed Charles Turner as a partner based in its London office.

Turner is an experienced insolvency and restructuring professional, and has had a particular focus on financially stressed professional practices, both in advisory as well as formal insolvency roles.

Turner previously spent 23 years with PwC, leaving in 2010 to co-found FRP Advisory. He is a former president of the Insolvency Practitioners Association (IPA) and has served as an elected representative on the R3 Council. He became a licensed appointment taker in 2000 and has previously worked as a liquidator of part of the Enron group of companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Turner said: “CVR Global is a well-respected firm which is growing its reputation and has solid plans in place to continue to expand. I’m looking forward to being part of this.

“During my career I’ve acted on a number of high-profile as well as contentious personal insolvencies, and also distressed professional practices which will be among the areas I will be focussing on at CVR Global.

“I’m also actively involved in dealing with tax avoidance matters. I currently sit on the R3 tax working group, alongside members of HMRC’s counter-avoidance team. This will also be another important area of my work.”

Richard Toone, managing partner of CVR Global, commented: “Charles is an excellent addition to our partner team and we’re delighted to welcome him to the firm.

“Charles has a fantastic track record of success over nearly 30 years in the insolvency and restructuring industry and is well known for his expertise in many areas in which the firm is growing our share of the market.

“We’re approaching two years since we launched CVR Global and we’re proud of our achievements during this time. We look forward to Charles being part of the continued expansion of the firm.”

This appointment comes after partners at CVR Global were appointed liquidators of Dowding & Plummer Ltd in February.