UHY Hacker Young appoints new head of corporate tax

Top 15 firm UHY Hacker Young has appointed Andrew Snowdon as partner and head of corporate tax in their London office.

Snowdon previously worked at MacIntyre Hudson for 14 years, where he was a partner. He has over 30 years of experience advising on a wide range of tax issues, such as corporate tax, R&D tax credits, advising on offshore trusts and employee share plans. He also has experience running a portfolio of owner-managed businesses and has advised businesses on the tax aspects of acquisitions, disposals and restructurings.

Snowdon has experience in implementing the Enterprise Investment Scheme for companies raising finance, which will be a part of his new role at UHY Hacker Young.

Snowdon commented on his appointment: “UHY Hacker Young has built a reputation as one of the leading corporate tax advisors to UK businesses. The team in London is expanding and it’s a great time to be joining.”

“The firm also has an extensive international network and a really strong presence abroad, which I hope to develop further as my role progresses. I see this as an exciting next step in my career.”

Laurence Sacker, Managing Partner at UHY Hacker Young, said: “I am really pleased to have Andrew onboard. He has a wealth of experience in the tax space which will be highly valuable.”

This news comes after the appointment of Stephen Grayson as a partner to its Manchester audit department in February.