AAT appoints new president

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) has appointed Nicky Fisher as its new president, with a term that began on 19 May.
Fisher, who is a fellow of AAT, replaces Mark McBride as president. Fisher is a partner at Herron Fisher and licenced insolvency practitioner. She brings with her over 20 years of experience with businesses of all sizes, and has previously handled several Criminal Justice Act matters.
Fisher commented on her appointment: “I am honoured to be president of AAT, and I am relishing the opportunity to work for the benefit of its members across the UK and worldwide. Over the course of my presidency I will support the work already underway to continue delivery towards AAT’s goal of becoming bigger, bolder and better.”
Vernon Anderson is serving as her vice-president.
Related reading
The City’s economy worth ten times UK average
The City of London continues to be the economic powerhouse of the UK and is stretching its lead as the nation’s strongest ... read more
RSM announces three senior hires
The firm has announced the appointment of a partner and a director to the tax practice in its Preston office, and an employment tax partner in Gatwick
Kingston Smith acquires boutique firm
The top 20 firm has acquired Anderson & Pennington, a firm that specialises in media entertainment across the theatre, music, film and television industries
FRC fines PwC £5m over Connaught audit
The firm has been 'severely reprimanded' over their 2009 audit of Connaught, a property services group that went into administration in 2010