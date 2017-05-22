AAT appoints new president

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) has appointed Nicky Fisher as its new president, with a term that began on 19 May.

Fisher, who is a fellow of AAT, replaces Mark McBride as president. Fisher is a partner at Herron Fisher and licenced insolvency practitioner. She brings with her over 20 years of experience with businesses of all sizes, and has previously handled several Criminal Justice Act matters.

Fisher commented on her appointment: “I am honoured to be president of AAT, and I am relishing the opportunity to work for the benefit of its members across the UK and worldwide. Over the course of my presidency I will support the work already underway to continue delivery towards AAT’s goal of becoming bigger, bolder and better.”

Vernon Anderson is serving as her vice-president.