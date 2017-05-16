RSM announces three senior hires

RSM has announced the appointment of a partner and a director to the tax practice in its Preston office, and an employment tax partner in Gatwick.

Anthony Cox joins the Preston office as a partner. He has 21 years’ experience providing tax advice to companies and individuals, including on acquisitions, R&D tax relief and corporate restructuring. He previously worked at KPMG as a tax director.

Andrew Stackhouse joins RSM’s Preston office as a tax director, having been tax senior manager at KPMG. He specialises in corporate and property tax advisory work, and compliance tax services for corporates and individuals.

Kevin Duffy, managing partner in Preston, said: “We continue to invest in our tax practice with key strategic hires, and its fantastic to welcome Anthony and Andrew to the team. Both are well known Lancashire professionals with extensive experience which will further strengthen our offering – reinforcing RSM’s position as the leading adviser for middle market businesses in the region.”

New partner in Gatwick

David Williams-Richardson has been appointed as a specialist employment tax partner in the Gatwick office. He was previously at Deloitte as a director in the global employer services team.

Williams-Richardson has over 18 years’ experience advising employers on employment tax issues, including across the aviation and travel sector.

Rowan Williams, managing partner in Gatwick, said: “I’m delighted to welcome David to RSM’s growing team in Gatwick. David is well known and respected in the local market and his expertise will be invaluable to our clients in the Gatwick Diamond and across the south east.”

In April, RSM announced the promotion of 13 partners across the firm’s audit, tax, corporate finance, and accounting and business advisory practices. The firm also appointed a new director in the Manchester office at the beginning of May.