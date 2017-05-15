Kingston Smith acquires boutique firm

Kingston Smith has acquired boutique firm Anderson & Pennington.

Anderson & Pennington specialises in media entertainment across the theatre, music, film and television industries. The 25 people currently at the firm will join Kingston’s Smith West End team, strengthening the top 20 firm’s media services.

Maureen Penfold, managing partner at Kingston Smith said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven Anderson and his team to Kingston Smith. This move represents a key step in Kingston Smith’s on-going growth strategy. It will enhance our existing dedicated offering of joined up services on both sides of the Atlantic within the media space, in which we already have a wealth of experience.”

Steven Anderson, lead partner at Anderson & Pennington said: “We are very excited to be joining Kingston Smith, whose additional service lines and skills will enable us to provide clients with a much greater breadth of services. Working together, we will be able to offer greater support to our clients in helping them to reach their potential.”