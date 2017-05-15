British Accountancy Awards now open for entries!

The British Accountancy Awards will return on 13 October 2017 to the new location of the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Last year the British Accountancy Awards welcomed over 60 companies shortlisted for 25 Awards, and celebrated the successes of companies including BDO, Menzies, Jeffreys Henry, J F Hornby, Farnell Clarke, PKF-FPM, Mazars, Xero and many more.

As the BAAs return to London this year, we are delighted to announce 11 new categories, including:

New Practice of the Year

This award is looking for vibrant firms that have made a positive impact on their clients and community.

Best Client Project of the Year

This award recognises excellence in an advisory team who have provided outstanding value and service to their clients.

Graduate and Non-Graduate Programme of the Year

This award recognises a firm or organisation’s excellence in developing a business-led training scheme/programme – including apprenticeships, recruitment programmes and school leaver qualification-based schemes.

New for this year, the British Accountancy Awards will also celebrate the success of Accountants in Industry with categories including:

In-house Finance Innovation Project of the Year

This award seeks to recognise an in-house Finance Team taking the most unique and innovative approach to either organisational structure/strategy to improve business performance.

CFO/Finance Director of the Year

This Award recognises excellence in financial management and is open to Finance Directors (CFOs or business unit financial directors) from any field or industry and commerce.

Among those joining our esteemed judging panel to review entries this year will be Glenn Collins, Head of Technical Advisory at ACCA, Hilary Lindsey, President at ICAEW, Sue Almond, Head of Assurance at Grant Thornton UK, Robert Stenhouse, Director National Accounting and Audit at Deloitte and Tom Smethers, Finance Director atThomson Airways.

To download your entry pack, please visit www.britishaccountancyawards.co.uk/categories

Entries close on the 7th July 2017.