Wilkins Kennedy appoints three new partners

Top 20 firm Wilkins Kennedy has appointed three new partners, following promotions within the firm.

Jemima Jones, Paul Creasey and David Jenkins have all been promoted.

Jones becomes tax partner in the Heathrow office, having joined Wilkins Kennedy as a trainee in 2005.

Creasey, also based in the Heathrow office, has been promoted to audit partner. He joined the firm in 2015, and is one of Wilkins Kennedy’s specialists in financial reporting regulations.

Jenkins becomes tax partner in the London office. With more than 20 years’ experience in providing tax advice, he joined the firm in April 2015, having previously worked at several international accountancy firms.

David Fenn, managing partner at Wilkins Kennedy, said: “Jemima, Paul and David have proven to be great assets to the firm and have brought a number of skills to the table in the way of client service, excellent applied knowledge and instinctive problem solving. Wilkins Kennedy continues to grow and create opportunities for everyone to advance their careers and improve their business skills and I would like to wish our new partners all the very best.”

Wilkins Kennedy has 17 offices in the UK and one office in the Falkland Islands, with a total of 73 partners working at the firm.