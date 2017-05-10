Saffery Champness appoints senior manager

Saffery Champness has announced the appointment of a senior manager to its office in Bournemouth.

Nikki Forster joins the team as senior manager audit. She is a hospitality and tourism specialist, and previously worked for PwC in South Africa for 20 years.

Forster said: “I am really excited to now be working at Saffery Champness in Bournemouth, an area that is renowned for its thriving tourism trade. I am relishing the opportunity to meet and engage with many local hoteliers. My role is more than just that of a chartered accountant as I advise and support businesses, guiding them through their financial and business challenges.

“Brexit has brought new opportunities to the tourism sector and it’s an interesting time to be working in the industry.”

Saffery Champness has nine offices in the UK, with approximately 70 partners and 600 staff.

In April, the firm announced four partner promotions within the firm.