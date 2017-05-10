Saffery Champness appoints senior manager

Saffery Champness has announced the appointment of a senior manager to its office in Bournemouth.
Nikki Forster joins the team as senior manager audit. She is a hospitality and tourism specialist, and previously worked for PwC in South Africa for 20 years.
Forster said: “I am really excited to now be working at Saffery Champness in Bournemouth, an area that is renowned for its thriving tourism trade. I am relishing the opportunity to meet and engage with many local hoteliers. My role is more than just that of a chartered accountant as I advise and support businesses, guiding them through their financial and business challenges.
“Brexit has brought new opportunities to the tourism sector and it’s an interesting time to be working in the industry.”
Saffery Champness has nine offices in the UK, with approximately 70 partners and 600 staff.
In April, the firm announced four partner promotions within the firm.
Related reading
Mercer & Hole appoints new corporate finance director
Mike Orton joins the corporate finance team from Grant Thornton, where he had roles in transaction advisory services and as an audit manager
Accountancy bodies issue response to new money laundering regulations
The Accountancy Affinity Group has published its response to the consultation, noting that certain aspects of the draft regulations go beyond the requirements of the EU’s Fourth Directive on Money Laundering
FRC launches investigation into KPMG’s Rolls-Royce audit
The investigation relates to the financial statements of Rolls-Royce Group for the year ending 31 December 2010, and Rolls-Royce Holdings for the years ending 31 December 2011 to 31 December 2013
RSM appoints director in Manchester office
Martin Cooper joins the firm to advise on all-employee share schemes, bespoke management incentives and related tax and legal issues