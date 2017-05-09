Mercer & Hole appoints new corporate finance director

Mercer & Hole has announced the appointment of a new corporate finance director.
Mike Orton joins the firm from Grant Thornton, where he had roles in transaction advisory services and as an audit manager. He has UK and cross-border experience in due diligence, M&A, and financial planning through his work on a number of transactions and across multiple sectors.
Senior partner at Mercer & Hole Paul Maberly said: “Mike possesses real ability to quickly analyse, understand and summarise a variety of situations. These attributes together with his experience, drive and personable nature are going to make him a real asset to our team and we all extend a warm welcome to him.”
Last year, the firm introduced a new corporate advisory service, which combines corporate finance and corporate restructuring. The team’s aim is to provide “a valuable service to businesses at every stage of their life cycle”, including acquisitions, mergers and restructures.
