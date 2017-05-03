RSM appoints director in Manchester office

RSM has appointed Martin Cooper as a director in its Manchester office.

Cooper is a qualified solicitor and share scheme specialist, having developed his expertise at Eversheds solicitors and then EY, where he specialised in all forms of employee and management incentives across a range of small and large companies. Cooper leaves his role as partner at The Analyst Research LLP to join RSM.

As director, Cooper will advise on all-employee share schemes, bespoke management incentives and related tax and legal issues, and will use his expertise to help grow the firm’s share scheme service offering.

Cooper commented on his appointment: “As a leading middle market adviser, RSM was a natural fit for me. The firm acts for a range of large corporates and fast growing businesses where effective share schemes could add real value, and I look forward to drawing on my experience to support ambitious North West businesses.”

Jill Jones, RSM’s regional managing partner in the North West, said: “The right share scheme arrangement can deliver significant commercial advantages for businesses, and Martin’s extensive knowledge will help our clients to maximise these benefits to support future growth.”

RSM recently announced 13 partner promotions across the firm’s audit, tax, corporate finance, and accounting and business advisory practices.