Mazars announces new partner promotion

Top ten firm Mazars has appointed a new partner to its receivables management team.

Adam Simpson has worked for Mazars for five years. He will be responsible for the receivables management team, based in Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh. He will also continue as director of Mazars receivables management in the UK.

The team works with clients to implement a variety of outsourcing services, such as account management payroll and reporting.

Simpson said: “I am delighted to be appointed as a Partner at Mazars and see it as the pinnacle of my 20 years in the Receivables Management sector. Businesses are increasingly focussed on their working capital strategy and our innovative, hands-on approach really appeals. By delivering efficient credit control solutions we enable businesses to focus on other key commercial aspects and give them the headroom to make important decisions. I look forward to delivering our services to more business owners across the UK and helping to free up their time to focus on the growth and development of their companies.”

Mazars has recently appointed a new executive team in the UK and a new audit partner to its Glasgow office.