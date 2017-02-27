Knill James expands team with four appointments

Knill James Chartered Accountants has expanded its team with the appointment of four individuals.

Kate Binchy has joined the firm as senior auditor, while Rob Tapp has been appointed to the outsourcing team, focusing on bookkeeping and VAT compliance services. Carolyne Norris has joined the management accounting team, and Tracey Tivey has been appointed to the human resources department.

Kevin Powell, senior partner at Knill James, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed four new staff members to the team who will help build upon the professional service we already offer our clients.

“This is an exciting time to be working at Knill James as we continue to develop and strive in all areas thanks to our expert workforce whose combined efforts helped us to achieve the title of Lewes Business of the Year 2016, presented by the Lewes and District Round Table.”

This news comes as the Sussex-based accountancy firm made three appointments at the end of 2016. The firm now has over 60 staff members.