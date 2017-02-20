Scott-Moncrieff appoints new partner to technology consulting team

Scott-Moncrieff has announced the appointment of a new partner to lead their business technology consulting team.
Fraser Nicol joins the firm from EY where he worked on developing technology risk consulting, cyber security and data analytic services. He has 20 years’ experience in consultancy and industry and has provided advice to the government and FTSE boards.
At Scott-Moncrieff, Nicol’s role will focus on implementing the firm’s strategy to “build the strongest business technology consulting practice in Scotland”. To achieve this, the firm will introduce new client services relating to data analytics, cyber-crime, programme assurance and digital transformation.
Stewart MacDonald, managing partner of Scott-Moncrieff said: “Fraser’s appointment will invigorate our already busy business technology team, and allow us to expand this service in line with growing client demand and rapidly developing technology.
“Alongside financial governance, information governance is increasingly important to organisations, with the two becoming more connected than ever before. Furthermore, with the financial health and reputation of an organisation so intertwined with its ability to protect and analyse data, technology consulting is frequently part of the rounded service we provide to clients that take a holistic approach to their performance.”
