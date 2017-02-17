New managing partner for RSM’s Gatwick office

RSM has announced the appointment of a new managing partner to its Gatwick office.

Rowan Williams is national head of RSM’s professional services group, and leads a multi-disciplinary team advising legal businesses, consultants, surveyors and architects on business growth. She is currently chair of the UK Legal Finance Forum and a member of the Association of Partnership Practitioners, and has advised a range of clients from AIM-listed groups to large private companies throughout her career.

In her new role at RSM, Williams will be responsible for growing the firm’s presence in the Gatwick Diamond and across the south east.

RSM’s regional managing partner for the south Elfed Jarvis said: “Despite being a long established firm, the RSM brand name is relatively new in the local market. Rowan is the perfect choice to help us grow our brand presence locally and her broad experience will be invaluable to RSM’s clients in the Gatwick Diamond and beyond.”

This news comes as RSM has recently appointed two new partners to its East Anglian team, and a new forensic director to its Manchester office.

Tags

RSM