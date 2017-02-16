RSM appoints forensic director to strengthen practice

RSM has appointed a new forensic director to its Manchester office.
Ann Pomfret joins the firm from BDO and has experience advising clients with dispute issues in her roles in practice, within a Big Four bank and at the Serious Fraud Office in New Zealand. At BDO, Pomfret was a director in the forensic team acting on commercial disputes, and shareholder and transactional cases.
At RSM, Pomfret will focus on providing forensic and risk advisory support to law firms and corporate clients, and will play an important role in the national team. The announcement follows the recent appointment of Akhlaq Ahmed as a partner in the London team to lead RSM’s accounting investigations business.
Rob Parry, head of RSM’s forensic practice in the North said: “It’s great to welcome Ann to the team. She’s a prominent forensic specialist in the market. Her appointment, along with Akhlaq, further strengthens our UK offering and reinforces our ongoing investment and growth plans for the wider forensic practice.”
