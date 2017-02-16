CVR Global expands senior team with associate director appointment

CVR Global has appointed an associate director to strengthen its senior team.

Kevin Humphreys joins the insolvency and restructuring firm from the National Crime Agency (NCA) Economic Crime Command, where he was principal officer, financial investigations.

Humphreys is a qualified HM inspector of taxes and has had previous senior roles with the Serious Organised Crime Agency and the Assets Recovery Agency. CVR Global said that in his role at the firm, Humphreys will “provide invaluable expertise supporting CVR Global’s Proceeds of Crime work, and its forensic accounting and fraud investigation practices”.

Kevin Murphy, senior partner at CVR Global said: “Kevin is a very well-known and respected figure in law enforcement circles and it’s a big coup for CVR Global to attract him to the firm.

“He will play a vital role supporting our insolvency and POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) work and further developing our relationships with key enforcements agencies, both domestically and internationally.

“Kevin is also keen to help further strengthen our forensic accounting and fraud investigatory practices and we’re delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Humphreys said: “I’ve worked closely with the team at CVR Global over many years, through the operations I administered with the National Crime Agency, and also stretching back to my time at HMRC.

“Having enjoyed a decade with the NCA, and the organisations under its previous guises, I was on the lookout for a new challenge and CVR Global is a perfect fit for my background.

“My new role will involve marketing insolvency and forensic investigation services through liaison with UK and international law enforcement agencies and forces, and undertaking investigatory assignments as part of the firm’s developing forensic accounting and fraud investigations practices.”

CVR Global was formed in 2015 following the management buyout of the business recovery division of Chantrey Vellacott. The firm has seven UK offices and is a member of the Geneva Group International.