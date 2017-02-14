FRP Advisory expands operation with new office, partner appointments

FRP Advisory has announced that it has opened a new office in Preston “to further expand its north of England operation”.

Three new partners and seven business restructuring advisers have been appointed to the office.

David Acland, Steve Williams and Lila Thomas have joined as partners. Acland has 30 years’ experience in restructuring and turnaround and had a 25-year career with Begbies Traynor, becoming regional managing partner based in Preston. Williams joins from Begbies Traynor with more than 30 years’ experience in corporate restructuring. Thomas also joins from Begbies Traynor and has 24 years’ experience in corporate rescue and recovery.

David Acland, partner at FRP Advisory and head of the Preston office, said: “Steve, Lila and I are thrilled to have joined FRP Advisory and bring the team’s breadth and depth of sector experience to the various business and lending communities across the North West and beyond. We have nine people already on board at our new offices at the heart of Preston and a tenth professional advisor joining shortly, all to meet the demand for the full range of business turnaround, financial advisory and corporate finance solutions offered at FRP Advisory.”

Geoff Rowley, senior partner at FRP Advisory, said: “Dave, Steve and Lila are all strategic hires and testament to the demand for FRP Advisory’s solutions-driven advice for management teams, equity partners, other investors, lenders, and key institutions we advise. We are delighted they have joined FRP Advisory and opened a new office in Preston with a highly experienced and regionally-connected team that has hit the ground running – all part of a long-term plan to have an on-site presence in selective key regions across the country whilst delivering the same consistent quality of service.

“Over the past three years, we have tripled the size of our northern England presence to 10 partners in response to demand for FRP Advisory’s services. We look forward to continuing to make selective hires, as part of firm to devise innovative solutions at times of strategic business change, with the energy and enthusiasm our clients can expect when we seek to create and recover value on their behalf.”