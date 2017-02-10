BDO on ‘recruitment spree’ with multiple partner appointments

BDO has announced that it has taken its new partner intake to 23 during the first half of its financial year, following a “recruitment spree” that includes the appointment of five partners in five weeks.

The key partner appointments have been made across the tax and audit and advisory teams, and in specialist areas, including Public Interest Entities, restructuring, forensics, cyber security and private equity.

Jason Gottschalk joins the audit group from KPMG . He specialises in cyber security and advises clients across sectors, including financial services, energy, public and retail.

. He specialises in cyber security and advises clients across sectors, including financial services, energy, public and retail. Simon Jones joins the forensics team from American Appraisal. He specialises in the valuation of private and public companies, intellectual property and complex financial instruments, and will be based in the London office.

Erin Davis specialises in corporate tax compliance, and joins the tax team in Southampton.

Nick Toone joins the restructuring team from KPMG.

Catherine Jones joins the tax team following eight years at PwC. Based in the Gatwick office, she specialises in corporate tax and advising Public Interest Entities (PIEs) and portfolio companies of private equity houses across a range of sectors.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO, commented, “Our ambitious, entrepreneurially-minded clients want to work with like-minded, commercial advisers. These new appointments are reflective of our own growth intentions, as well as those of the businesses we work with.

“The rapid pace of change in technology, regulation and the economic landscape demands the need for quality advice for businesses. We will continue to invest in attracting and retaining the very best talent at BDO.”

This news comes as BDO recently announced plans to recruit 350 trainees in its 2017 intake across the firm’s four key programmes: graduate, school leaver, summer intern and summer school.