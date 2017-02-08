ICAEW elects VP for 2017-18

The ICAEW has elected a new vice-president, Fiona Wilkinson, for 2017-18.

Wilkinson is currently a technical consultant in the south-west, advising firms on auditing, financial reporting and practice assurance. Prior to setting up her own practice, Wilkinson spent 11 years with Deloitte in London and Jersey, while also working in Europe and Canada.

Over the last 13 years, she has been chair of the Professional Standards Board, chair of the Ethics Advisory Committee and board director of the ICAEW.

Wilkinson said: “I am committed to upholding the strong traditions and values of ICAEW while also looking ahead to future challenges that exist. To continue to progress ICAEW’s international strategy we need to be innovative and ready to grasp opportunities, while continuing to support our members in the UK. My vision is to strengthen the link between ICAEW and its members, taking on a greater role in talking to and inspiring members, students and prospective members wherever they are in the world. As a membership body, ICAEW must continue to act in the public interest, and uphold the standards and reputation of the profession and I look forward to helping shape our future.”

Current president of the ICAEW, Hilary Lindsay said: “I would like to congratulate Fiona and thank her opponents in the election, Will Brooks, Ian Davies, Howard Gross, and Julia Penny. It is fantastic to have so many credible candidates, all of whom bring such great enthusiasm and commitment to their work on ICAEW’s Council. I know that Fiona will be an asset to the current ICAEW office holders’ team, and will certainly be a worthy president of ICAEW in 2019.”

Wilkinson will take up the position in June 2017 and serve until June 2018. She will become ICAEW president in June 2019, serving until June 2020.