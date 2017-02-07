Mazars strengthens audit team with partner appointment

Top ten firm Mazars has appointed a new partner to its audit and assurance team in Glasgow.

Craig Maxwell joins the firm from BDO, and has been based in Australia for the past 13 years. Prior to the role at BDO, he was a partner at PKF.

Maxwell has experience of a range of industries, including media and entertainment, technology, high street retail, wholesale product distribution and portfolio and funds management. His experience includes working on audits of firms of all sizes, from single entities through to major multinationals.

Margaret Laidlow, partner based in Mazars’ Edinburgh office said: “The number of entrepreneurs establishing new start-ups and developing SMEs in Scotland has grown significantly in recent years and there is real ambition here for those opportunities to continue. Craig is a valuable addition to our team and his international experience and expertise will benefit our clients and their businesses.”

Maxwell said: “I’m excited to be working in Scotland again, where I began my career, especially with a dynamic firm like Mazars. There are a lot of opportunities in the market here, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with the team, our clients and the community as we drive towards our shared success.”