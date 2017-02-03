UHY Hacker Young appoints new partner to audit team

Top 15 firm UHY Hacker Young has appointed a new partner to its audit department in Manchester.

Stephen Grayson joins the firm from Howard Worth, and has over 15 years’ experience in the accountancy profession, during which his key focus areas have been auditing and advising SMEs.

UHY Hacker Young said that Grayson has “specialist expertise” in the education sector, which complements the firm’s “strong academy school offering”.

The firm currently works with over 320 academy and free schools across the UK, and is one of the country’s leading advisers to academy schools.

Mike Wasinski, managing partner at UHY Hacker Young Manchester said: “Our ambitious growth in the North West requires further expansion of our leadership team. Stephen has an impressive track record and his expertise will be an asset to our clients, particularly to our academy schools, both locally and nationally.”

Grayson said: “UHY has an impressive national offering based on core sector specialisms. Coupled with the firm’s local firm personal approach and invaluable global network, the decision to move to UHY was an easy one. I am very much looking forward to getting started.”

The appointment follows the recruitment of Max Paterson as an audit partner to the Manchester office in November 2016. Prior to the appointment, Paterson had spent 12 years in EY’s audit team.