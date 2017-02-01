Grant Thornton recruits new corporate finance partner

Grant Thornton has appointed a new corporate finance partner to its North West advisory team.

Peter Terry joins the firm from Mazars, and has over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance. Prior to his role at Mazars, Terry spent three years as a partner at BDO and more than 10 years at KPMG.

Carl Williams, North West managing partner at Grant Thornton said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have brought Peter Terry into the North West partnership. He has a great reputation as a deal-doer and I am really looking forward to working with him and seeing him achieve great things with the talented team here.

“Peter has great contacts with the banks, with lawyers and private equity firms in the North West and I am sure he is looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Terry said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Grant Thornton. I am excited to be part of a full service advisory team – together with Sarah O’Toole (Restructuring Services) and Philip Grindley (Transaction Advisory Services) we will have a really powerful offering for mid-market businesses.”