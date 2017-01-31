AAT approved as apprentice assessment organisation

The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) has been approved as an Apprentice Assessment Organisation (AAO) for the accounting trailblazer apprenticeships.

The accounting trailblazer apprenticeships is a government initiative designed to provide employers with the opportunity “to take the lead in developing apprenticeship standards to meet their needs”, the AAT said.

As an AAO, the AAT will deliver the End Point Assessments (EPAs) for the apprenticeships, which will allow apprentices “to demonstrate their competence”. The first EPAs will take place in September this year. Apprentices will also be able to gain accounting qualifications and enhance their technical knowledge.

“Given the acceleration of emerging technologies impacting the role of accountants, such as cloud computing and predictive software, the skillsets accountants need are changing,” said Mark Farrar, chief executive of AAT.

“Trailblazer apprenticeships can help provide employers access to the evolving talent they need to develop and grow. With the future of accountancy at the very heart of AAT’s professional development programmes we’re proud to be in a position to be able to help meet this demand, whilst facilitating and encouraging social mobility,” he added.

KPMG are currently using AAT qualifications as part of the “on-programme learning” for trailblazers.

Kathryn Roberts, senior manager of KPMG360⁰ said: “Our 360⁰ Apprenticeship programme gives apprentices the opportunity to gain a really diverse range of experience. When this is coupled with the knowledge they get from studying the AAT Accounting Qualifications, the apprentices are well equipped to tackle the breadth of the modern accounting industry.”