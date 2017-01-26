New executive team appointed at Mazars

Top Ten firm Mazars has announced the appointment of a new executive team in the UK.
The new appointments follow the re-election of Phil Verity as senior partner at the firm. The team will be responsible for developing and implementing the team’s strategy in the UK.
Tim Davies, UK head of tax; Alistair Fraser, UK chief operating officer; and Nigel Grummitt, UK head of financial advisory services are all existing members of the executive team and have been elected to join the new team.
Completing the team are new additions Jac Berry, audit and advisory partner, and UK head of quality and risk; Elisabeth Maxwell, managing partner for the firm’s southern region; and Ian Wrightson, audit and advisory partner, and currently managing partner for the northern region.
The team will take up their positions on 15 February.
