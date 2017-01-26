Carpenter Box appoints VAT specialist

Sussex-based chartered accountants and chartered tax advisers, MHA Carpenter Box, has appointed a VAT specialist as an associate in the tax services group at the firm.

Dan Hobbs, a chartered accountant and a chartered tax adviser, has an accountancy career spanning 14 years. In his role at Carpenter Box, he will advise clients from a wide variety of businesses, with a focus on VAT.

Hobbs said: “I have always worked in the Worthing area and was very familiar with the fact that MHA Carpenter Box is a progressive firm with a very good reputation. Its large client base spans many sectors. I’m confident that I can add further strength to the firm with my wide accountancy knowledge and, in particular, the specialist VAT advice that I am able to provide – a specialism that is quite rare in the accountancy profession.”

Carpenter Box was founded in 1924. The firm supports businesses across a number of sectors including professional practices, property and construction, manufacturing, not for profit, healthcare, motor trade, travel and retail.