BDO set to recruit 350 trainees

BDO has announced plans to recruit 350 trainees in its 2017 intake.

The trainees will be involved in the firm’s four key programmes: graduate, school leaver, summer intern and summer school.

BDO has also made changes to its recruitment process this year in order to attract applicants from all socio-demographics. In addition to widening its entry criteria, including accepting 2:2 degrees, it has replaced competency-based interviews with strength-based assessments, and has introduced online video interviews to provide flexibility, improved efficiency and reduced travel costs for students in and outside of the UK.

Managing partner, Paul Eagland, said: “Trainees are the life blood of our organisation – they are ambitious, smart and flourish in an environment that supports individuality. We want to focus on an inclusive culture where background has no relevance to success. Widening our entry criteria is part of that; it is crucial that our student recruitment model is in sync with that vision.

“The impact of new technology on our profession is huge. The market is evolving and the candidate experience is changing. Advisers need to have a digital mind-set, think innovatively and provide clients with commercial solutions, and this is where students can really stand out.”

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment centre to meet with partners and prospective colleagues before formal offers are made. More than 6,000 people are expected to apply for the 350 places available, BDO said.

“No matter how long you have worked in the industry or how well you think you understand a client’s needs, young people have the ability to make you see things differently. Our new and existing trainees really will future proof our firm’s success,” Eagland added.