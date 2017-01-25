Advanced opens extended regional HQ

The software and services provider, Advanced, has extended its West Midlands HQ following the creation of 200 jobs and planned hiring of a further 200 employees over the next nine months.

Secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Greg Clark, officially opened the extended regional HQ, which spans 45,000 sq. ft. of space in the Mailbox in Birmingham, one of the city’s largest commercial buildings. Three quarters of the business’ new employees are from the West Midlands.

Earlier this week, the department for business, energy and industrial strategy released a green paper, inviting comment on building a modern industrial strategy to drive growth across the whole of the UK, rather than concentrated in London and the South East.

“Advanced is a great example of an innovative British business that is growing and creating skilled jobs across the UK. Its investment in regional hubs, such as…its extended West Midlands office here in Birmingham, is attracting new talent and creating exciting regional career opportunities. This fits with the vision of our industrial strategy which will make the UK the place where businesses choose to start, grow and prosper,” said Clark.

Gordon Wilson, CEO of Advanced, commented: “It’s an honour to welcome the Minister to our offices…and officially open the doors to our regional hub in Birmingham. We are keen to create a sustainable growing business. With 200 new staff already in place and a further 200 roles to be filled, we are positively contributing to the jobs market here in the West Midlands. By attracting the best talent, we’re confident that our ambitious plans can be delivered.

“We are encouraged by the Minister’s ambitious plans for Britain and strongly support a connected business community that will underpin a culture of innovation and growth,” Wilson added.

Advanced has grown to a £750m company in eight years and currently employs 2,000 people. It is the third largest provider of software and services to the UK market.