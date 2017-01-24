Leonard Curtis Scottish office led by ex-KPMG senior manager

Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group has opened a new office in Glasgow – the first Scottish office for the professional services provider.

The new office – LCBSG’s 13 in the UK – will be led by Stuart Robb, who joins LCBSG from KPMG, where he was a senior manager.

Daniel Booth, director at LCBSG, said: “We are obviously delighted to build on our success across the UK with this strategic expansion into Scotland. Opening an office in Glasgow was a key objective in terms of our development and we are confident that the Leonard Curtis approach will ensure that we establish a strong presence in years to come.”

The office opening follows the passing of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Bill 2016 by parliament. The bill brings together the Scottish laws on insolvency in one piece of legislation, including the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1985 and the Bankruptcy and Debt Advice (Scotland) Act 2014. The bill is expected to make the “complex area of bankruptcy” in Scotland “more accessible” for insolvency professionals and advisers, said LCBSG.

Robb said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the Leonard Curtis practice in Scotland and play a part in building their brand and reputation here. Despite the challenges and uncertainties facing the restructuring market in Scotland at the moment, I believe that our unique approach to the market, coupled with our wide range of service offerings, means that we offer something a little different and help demonstrate real value add for our clients.”