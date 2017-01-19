CIOT announces 2017-18 presidential team

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) has announced its 2017-18 presidential team.

The team of officers were formally approved by the CIOT’s Council at its January 2017 meeting. They will begin their new roles on May 9, 2017 for a year term. Until then, Bill Dodwell, who is Deloitte’s head of tax policy, remains the institute’s president.

John Preston, the current deputy president will become the institute’s new president. He is currently the chairman of the Examination Committee, and a past chairman of the Education Committee and the Membership and Branches committee. Preston retired from PwC in June 2014, where he was a member of the Global Tax Leadership team, now a non-executive director and trustee.

Preston said: “It is a great privilege to take up the presidency of the institute especially at a time when tax is so much in the public eye. I look forward to working with my fellow officers to continue to develop and implement the institute’s strategy.”

Ray McCann, partner at Joseph Hage Aaronson, will become the new deputy president. He is a former HMRC inspector and former chairman of the CIOT/ATT Professional Standards Committee.

“The CIOT plays a key role in helping HMRC and the government to understand the ways in which the tax system impacts on individuals, families and businesses,” McCann said. “I look forward as deputy president to working with the other officers and members of the institute in continuing to fulfil our charitable objectives in the coming year.”

Glyn Fullelove, who currently leads the tax function at Informa, will be the institute’s new vice-president. He is currently chair of the CIOT’s Technical Committee, a role which he will continue.

Fullelove said: “I am delighted to be able to serve the CIOT as vice-president. I am looking forward to bringing the perspective of a member working in commerce. I also hope that through this role I can help improve public understanding of the taxation of large companies.”