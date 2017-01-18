New managing director at BDO in Birmingham

BDO has promoted Satvir Bungar to managing director in the mergers and acquisitions team.

In his new role, in Birmingham, Bungar will be responsible for transaction origination, the execution of buy and sell-side mandates and further developing the sector strategy and team.

Satvir Bungar said: “I am delighted to be invited into this very senior post and look forward to building on BDO’s reputation for providing high quality M&A advice.”

Bungar joined the firm in 2005 and became a director two years later. He is currently heading the firm’s national facilities management sector group, seeing him complete many deals in the region. His promotion is in recognition of the significant contribution he has made to the business.

Richard Rose, head of BDO in the Midlands, said: “Satvir has made a significant impact in our M&A advisory business both in the Midlands and across the UK, demonstrating his ability. His well-deserved promotion demonstrates our commitment to development and rewarding talent.”

Bungar added: “Advisers have a pivotal role to play to support businesses in their growth ambitions. In the wake of Brexit, while these are still uncertain times for many, the region is still a hotbed for M&A activity. Our dedicated sector approach means we are able to ensure our clients are presented with opportunities that can be fully exploited both locally and in international markets.”

This news comes as BDO promoted nearly 1,000 staff at the end of 2016 across. The firm also won Global Firm of the Year at the 2016 British Accountancy Awards.