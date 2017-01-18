Chairman and managing director appointed at Harrison Beale & Owen

Harrison Beale & Owen will (HB&O) have a new chairman and managing director at the helm for 2017.

The company, with offices in Coventry and Leamington, announced that Mark Ashfield will take over his new role in the first quarter of this year, succeeding Rob Kendall who will take up a new post as chairman.

The accountancy and business advice company, based in Coventry and Warwickshire, will see the new management structure of Ashfield running the day-to-day business with support from director colleagues and strategic counsel from Kendall.

Ashfield said: “I am taking over in [the company’s] strongest-ever position. Both our offices are thriving and we have recently added a range of services to extend our offering. We will build on Rob’s legacy in offering a high standard of services and playing an active role in the Coventry and Warwickshire community, both in our work and the causes we support.”

Ashfield joined the company 15 years ago, from Grant Thornton, and became a partner in 2006. He specialises in audit, cloud accounting and charities.

Kendall has been with HB&O for more than 30 years, seeing staff growth to 85 from eight, and offering a range of specialist support.

Kendall said: “Mark has played a leading role in the development of the company. I have every confidence that HB&O will continue to thrive under Mark’s leadership and I’m looking forward to being able to concentrate on strategic developments to pave the way for future growth.”

Ashfield added: “We have ambitious plans for the future including expanding our Virtual Financial Office services, and helping businesses with the transformation to digital tax”.

The Treasury Select Committee has recently released a report on Making Tax Digital, expressing concern about costs to businesses and the April 2018 implementation date.