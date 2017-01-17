First head of client legal services practice appointed at RSM

RSM has appointed Carolyn Brown as the first head of its client legal services practice RSM Legal.

Brown joins RSM from Howard Kennedy where she was head of employment. In her new role, Brown will seek to further expand the firm’s current legal services offering.

Brown said: “I’m delighted to be joining RSM. I look forward to the challenge of growing our client legal services practice.”

RSM Legal was established in April 2016 after the firm gained a licence from the Solicitors Regulation Authority to practise law. It currently provides employment, commercial and corporate, and employer solutions advice.

David Gwilliam, RSM’s chief operating officer said: ‘Recent legislative changes have opened up new opportunities for us to provide legal services to our clients. Given our strengths, our initial focus will be on providing employment law advice in addition to corporate and commercial legal advisory work. However, we fully expect to further expand our legal services practice in the future.’

As an experienced employment law partner, Brown has expertise in corporate employment legal rights advisory, legal risk assessment, claims and relationship structures.

Brown added: “Middle market businesses are currently facing a number of employment law challenges. Whether it’s change management projects, mergers, employment disputes, compliance obligations or guidance to their leaders, we see real opportunities to assist our existing client base.”

This news comes following the recent appointment of a new head of corporate tax at RSM in Birmingham.