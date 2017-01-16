Senior partner elected for second term at Mazars

SENIOR partner Phil Verity has been elected for a second term at Mazars in the UK.

The Top Ten firm, specialising in audit, accountancy, tax and consulting services, announced the appointment today.

Verity was elected as UK senior partner in 2012 and has led the firm for the past four years. Verity will commence his second term on 15 February 2017, for another four years.

“It has been a pleasure to lead the UK firm for the past four years,” Verity said. “I am proud of what we have achieved and I am excited about the journey ahead.”

Verity has been at Mazars since joining the organisation as a graduate in 1986. He has over 30 years’ experience as an audit and advisory partner and is based in the firm’s London office. The senior partner is also a Group Executive Board member, elected in 2011.

The firm stated that since Verity’s appointment as partner in 1999, he has been a major contributor to the growth of the UK firm. In October 2016, six new UK partners were appointed by the firm.

Verity added: “Our profession is evolving and it is important to embrace changes and adapt to stay relevant both to our clients and our teams. I remain committed to putting people first; nurturing and developing talent to deliver trust, create value and offer exceptional service to our clients.”