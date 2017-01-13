ACCA launches Education Global Forum

THE ACCA has announced a regular Global Forum focussing on education.

The Education Global Forum will be added to the ACCA Global Forums line-up from February 2017, with participants debating and addressing key issues in global accounting education. This will include topics such as funding, employability, and innovation.

The Forum will bring together senior leaders from private and state funded education across the world and will be chaired by ACCA Council member, Kenneth Henry.

“I am excited to bring together such a diverse group of education experts from around the world for the inaugural ACCA Education Global Forum,” said Maggie McGhee, ACCA director, Professional Insights.

ACCA Global Forums were created to contribute to ACCA’s technical and research work on issues facing business and the accountancy profession.

McGhee continued: “The aim of the Forum is to develop cutting edge understanding of the issues affecting global accounting education, and I hope to use the content of our discussions as a basis for further research and to inform the way we develop and deliver educational products here at ACCA.”

ACCA supports 188,000 members and 480,000 students in 178 countries, helping them to develop successful careers in accounting and business, through a network of 100 offices. The accountancy body recently released a checklist revealing key priorities for accountancy profession success in 2017.