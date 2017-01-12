RSM appoints Birmingham head of corporate tax

TOP TEN firm RSM has appointed Nick Blundell as its head of corporate tax in Birmingham.

Blundell (pictured left) joins RSM as a partner after 18 years as a director of business tax services at Big Four firm EY, where he also held the position of executive director for more than two years.

He has provided tax advice to local PLCs and owner managed as well as private equity backed businesses, in addition to overseas owned businesses.

Chartered accountant and King’s college law graduate, Blundell was born in Birmingham but currently lives in Worcestershire.

The audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK has recently announced a merger with RSM Northern Ireland.

Mark Taylor (pictured right), managing partner in Birmingham, RSM said: “The corporate tax landscape, particularly for small and middle market companies doing business overseas, is becoming a lot more complex. We are delighted to welcome Nick to the team who brings experience and expertise which will be invaluable to our clients in Birmingham and across the West Midlands.”