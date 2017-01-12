HW Fisher joins forces with Rhodes & Rhodes

TOP 25 firm HW Fisher & Co has acquired London based Rhodes & Rhodes.

All of the Rhodes & Rhodes partners and staff will relocate to HW Fisher’s London head office in 2017.

Michael Davis, managing partner at HW Fisher & Co, said: “The acquisition of Rhodes & Rhodes is an important milestone in our strategy for sustained growth. It’s an innovative and intensely professional firm, with a philosophy and values similar to our own.”

The merger of the two firms is the “right fit at the right time” for HW Fisher’s growth strategy.

HW Fisher & Company, a firm established in 1933, provides a partner-led service to entrepreneurial SMEs, large corporates and private clients. Last year, the firm was involved in the publication of George Osborne’s tax return, following the Panama Papers controversy.

Rhodes & Rhodes is a private client and business-focused practice, founded in 1939. The clients of Rhodes & Rhodes include young, as well as established, businesses and high net worth individuals.

Davis added: “We look forward to welcoming Rhodes & Rhodes’ three highly experienced partners, staff and clients to the HW Fisher family, and we will continue to offer the same high quality, personalised service to their clients.”