ACCA and Morison KSi sign global MOU

ACCA and Morison KSi have signed a global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to raise accountancy profession standards

The collaboration was made today at ACCA’s London headquarters signed by Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, and CEO Liza Robbins of Morison KSi.

Brand said: “We’re delighted to sign this MOU, building on our work with Morison KSi which already has a number of member firms with ACCA Approved Employer status. Their global footprint also echoes our own and are an accountancy association in the top 10 world ranking.”

Robbins added: “Morison KSi and ACCA have a great deal in common, we are both ambitious, forward-looking, global organisations. Morison KSi is a highly selective association with quality at our core and ACCA delivers world class qualifications, training and research, which makes our partnership a natural one. This MOU is a great development for both organisations.”

The MOU will mean that both organisations will work together on areas of cooperation such as providing access to initiatives and services to support and attract new talent, as well as running join events in agreed markets.

The organisations will also promote the global relationships between themselves through internal communication and share information that is mutually beneficial. They will also identify opportunities to speak at mutually beneficial events.

The ACCA supports 188,000 members and 480,000 students in 178 countries, through a network of 100 offices helping them to develop successful careers. ACCA recently announced a checklist that revealed three key business success priorities for accountancy profession success in 2017. Also, only last year in December, the ACCA announced a partnership with RD Tax Solutions, a UK research and development tax reclaim specialist.

Morison KSi is a global association providing quality, border-free professional services to 157 members across 375 offices in 84 countries. Morison KSi announced its merger of KS International and Morison International at the beginning of 2016.

Brand concluded: “It’s clear we share a commitment to public value and to raising standards. Our MOU will achieve this through partnering in a number of ways, including joint research, enabling cross-regional business development and introducing new firms through our global networks.”

