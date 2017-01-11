Smith & Williamson welcomes new partner

TOP TEN firm Smith & Williamson has appointed Rupert Phelps as a partner.

At Smith & Williamson, Phelps will build on growing client and intermediary relationships as well as developing new business opportunities. His appointment is to develop and grow the firm’s combined family office services.

Peter Fernandes, head of private client investment management at Smith & Williamson, said: “We are delighted that Rupert has joined us. His arrival should help spur the growth of services we offer to family offices and cement our reputation as leading providers of wealth management advice.”

Joss Dalrymple, head of private client tax and business services at Smith & Williamson, added: “The development of our family office services is a key component of our business plan.”

Phelps has 20 years’ experience in the financial and wealth management industry. He was previously a director of the family offices services at Savills, prior to which he held a similar position at BNY Mellon.

Phelps said: “I have known, and admired, Smith & Williamson since I first started in financial services. Their broad range of services is unique and greatly enhances their offering to family offices.”

Smith & Williamson has been providing wealth management services and advice to clients and their family offices for over 130 years, with £17.5bn in funds as of September 2016.

This news comes as the well-known firm has had their profits fall in the beginning of the last financial year in 2016, even though their profits were on the rise in 2015.