RSM UK announces merger with RSM Northern Ireland

A MERGER has been announced between RSM UK and RSM Northern Ireland.

The merger with RSM UK (formerly RSM McClure Watters) includes acquiring the Northern Ireland consulting business PACEC to enhance its UK reach.

The two firms will complement each other as all 70 staff from RSM Northern Ireland and PACEC will join RSM UK bringing the total number of employees to 4,000. This news comes as over the past year RSM (International) has announced 6% in global growth and the promotion of a “record” 19 new partners in the UK firm.

David Gwilliam, chief operating officer at RSM UK, said: “The professional services market in Northern Ireland is vibrant and RSM is a key player in this market. Our merger offers a fantastic opportunity to grow our services in Northern Ireland and expand our consulting business in the UK.”

RSM Northern Ireland is well established with more than 25 years of experience of consulting, tax and audit in Ireland and the UK. David Watters who has led the firm since its formation will leave as a partner, but remain in a consultancy role for an initial period.

Richard Gardiner will take on the role of Belfast managing partner. Commenting on the merger he said: “We have consistently grown our practice over the years, both organically and through acquisitions, and this is the next step of our strategic growth.”

Gardiner continued: “Both organisations have a strong sense of shared values and vision. This highlights a natural synergy in terms of what we do and how we do it, bringing together two complementary businesses to enhance our expertise and capability.”

In April last year RSM recruited Ireland’s Baker Tilly Ryan Glennon practice into its own office network.