KPMG announces senior partner promotion in Newcastle

SENIOR partner David Elliott has been appointed in KPMG’s Newcastle office.

The leadership role in the region will start on 1 March 2017, ahead of Mick Thompson’s retirement from the firm in the spring of 2018.

Elliott is currently the firm’s head of tax in Newcastle, where he has spent his 30-year career, and joined KPMG UK nine years ago as a partner to lead the firm’s tax practice. He has since been “instrumental” in the growth and success of clients in the region.

Chris Hearld, KPMG’s North region chairman, said: “David is North East through and through, with a longstanding reputation in the regional market. The success he has delivered for our tax practice, developing deep specialisms, plus his energy, makes him a superb fit for this market critical role.”

David Eliott added: “Having played an active role in this vibrant, regional economy for many years, I am delighted to lead one of the area’s most prestigious firms. Our superb client portfolio makes the North East an exciting and rewarding place.”

The new senior partner will continue to run KPMG’s tax team in the North East whilst Mick Thompson will continue working with audit senior partner Nick Plumb.

Hearld commented: “After a hugely successful, multi award winning tenure as our leader in the region I’m pleased we will continue to benefit from Mick’s tremendous work for a further year as he manages an orderly handover and continues with some of our key audit clients.”

KPMG’s Newcastle office is 150 strong, led by a partner and director group of 12 senior professionals. It contributed significantly to the firm’s recently announced 15% revenue growth across its Northern practice.

Elliott has experience in privately owned businesses and he currently leads KPMG’s regional Enterprise offering. Additionally, Elliot has worked closely with listed companies and with the UK interests of overseas owned businesses, with clients from sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, property, and construction.

Elliot concluded: “In terms of projects, we are increasingly calling on an unrivalled combination of technology and colleagues to support clients addressing cyber security, IT transformation, customer experience issues, and the impact of the Brexit vote.”

This news comes as last month KPMG released their financial results, breaking the £2bn barrier, but sharply lowering partner pay figures.