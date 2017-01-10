BDO appoints CIO from Olswang

A CIO has been appointed at BDO from law firm Olswang.

Stuart Walters has been appointed as the chief information officer in a newly-created role to focus on technology and innovation at Top Ten firm BDO.

Andy Butterworth, COO at BDO, said: “The pace of change in technology and digital innovation is transforming the way organisations do business and accounting. Having a digital mind-set and using emerging technologies are crucial to our growth strategy.”

Walters joins from Olswang where he was global IT director and led the IT operations and business change initiatives internationally. Prior to that, Stuart was CIO at Taylor Wessing.

BDO’s technology function and the responsibility of a team of 86 will be taken over by Walters, developing IT infrastructure and digital technology.

BDO has also recently reported 1,000 staff promotions and has announced a worldwide strategic alliance with Microsoft. The firm is already experiencing “success” with the development of global web-based audit tool BDO Advantage and its award-winning and globally-expanded UK cloud accounting service, BDO InTouch.