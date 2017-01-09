Chairman elected at Saffery Champness

TOP 20 FIRM Saffery Champness has announced that James Sykes will replace David Macey as chairman

Sykes (pictured) has been elected to a four-year term, to take over from Macey who has served in the role since 2013.

Rob Elliott, managing partner said: “We are grateful for all the hard work that David Macey undertook during his tenure. He has played an important part in helping the firm to achieve consistent growth during the period.”

A specialist in advising private clients, Sykes has trained with Saffery Champness, having joined as a graduate in 1987 and becoming a partner ten years later.

James Sykes has previously sat on the firm’s Management Board, headed its Private Wealth Practice Group, and been deputy chairman. He has become well known in the industry and has been included as one of the Top 5 Private Client Accountants by Spears.

James Sykes said: “I am very pleased and honoured to serve as the new Chairman of Saffery Champness. It is an exciting time for our business, and I look forward to helping to lead the firm to achieving new heights in the years to come.”

Elliott added: “We are delighted that someone with James’ breadth of experience and deep commitment to the firm will be our new Chairman.”

Sykes will continue to advise clients in the UK in addition to his duties as chairman.

This includes continuing to serve on the Partnership Committee as well as overseeing the management of the firm with managing partner Rob Elliott and executive partner Ben Bennett.