Audit partner appointed at Grant Thornton in North West

AN AUDIT partner has been appointed at Grant Thornton in its North West offices.

Mick Franklish (pictured left) has joined as an audit partner as part of a strategic growth drive in the North West region.

Franklish, 41, joins the Top Ten firm’s North West leadership team from ‘Big Four’ firm KPMG where he has spent all of his career since graduating from the University of Birmingham.

Carl Williams, managing partner (pictured right) in the North West, said: “We are delighted to announce this important hire, the first of two major appointments for early 2017. Someone of Mick’s calibre is a fantastic coup for Grant Thornton in the North West, he is an outstanding audit partner and we are delighted to have him.”

For the past three years Franklish has been heavily involved in running KPMG’s Enterprise service, which targets fast growing mid-market business.

Franklish added: “After 20 years at KPMG I am absolutely delighted and excited to be joining a firm which demonstrates real ambition to grow in the local market place. I really like the firm’s vision for growth, investment, and the ambition to ‘have a real go’ at growing the practice.”