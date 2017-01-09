Audit partner appointed at Grant Thornton in North West

AN AUDIT partner has been appointed at Grant Thornton in its North West offices.
Mick Franklish (pictured left) has joined as an audit partner as part of a strategic growth drive in the North West region.
Franklish, 41, joins the Top Ten firm’s North West leadership team from ‘Big Four’ firm KPMG where he has spent all of his career since graduating from the University of Birmingham.
Carl Williams, managing partner (pictured right) in the North West, said: “We are delighted to announce this important hire, the first of two major appointments for early 2017. Someone of Mick’s calibre is a fantastic coup for Grant Thornton in the North West, he is an outstanding audit partner and we are delighted to have him.”
For the past three years Franklish has been heavily involved in running KPMG’s Enterprise service, which targets fast growing mid-market business.
Franklish added: “After 20 years at KPMG I am absolutely delighted and excited to be joining a firm which demonstrates real ambition to grow in the local market place. I really like the firm’s vision for growth, investment, and the ambition to ‘have a real go’ at growing the practice.”
Related reading
Chairman elected at Saffery Champness
Top 20 firm Saffery Champness has announced that James Sykes will replace David Macey as chairman
Independent city firm reports record 70% growth
Record turnover growth of 70% for 2016 has been reported at Corrigan Associates
Manor Racing Formula One team company enters administration
Just Racing Services, operating company of the Manor Racing Formula One team has entered administration
PKF Cooper Parry creates 68 new jobs
There have been 68 new job positions created at PKF Cooper Parry across its offices