New year Honours of 2017

MANY WORKING in professional services have received honours this new year from the Queen.

The honours include CBEs, OBEs and Knighthoods, some of which have been awarded to those in the financial services.

Members from ICAEW were among those awarded OBEs, CBEs and a Knighthood.

Ian Powell, who had previously stepped down after a 39-year career as the chair and senior partner at PwC, has been awarded a Knighthood for services to the voluntary sector and professional services.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner of PwC, said: “This knighthood recognises Ian Powell ‘s exceptional leadership in professional services and support for the charitable sector.”

Director of finance and commercial services at the University of Bath, Diane Aderyn, was awarded an OBE for her services to higher education. Katheryn Cearns, lately chair of the Financial Reporting Advisory Board, was also awarded an OBE for voluntary services to government financial reporting.

Ron Emerson, the chairman of the British Business Bank and member of ICAEW’s corporate finance faculty board, has been awarded a CBE for services to international banking and the financing of SMEs.

Other winners included partner at PwC, Richard Winter, who has been given a CBE for voluntary services to international development through Save the Children and Merlin.

The former Save the Children treasurer of 11 years, from East Sussex, was honoured in recognition for his work for Save the Children from 2004 to 2015 where income was almost trebled to £400m. Winter also received recognition for being the chair of medical charity Merlin since 2013.

Winter said: “I’m humbled and greatly honoured even to have been considered, it has been an enormous privilege.”

Three members of CIPFA have been awarded CBEs: Paul Rowsell, Chris Austin and Mark Lowcock.

Rowsell, from Hampshire, was given the award for his services to the local government, in his role as deputy director. Chris Austin was a lead in Afghanistan, a country director and he was awarded the CBE for services to international development. Additionally, Mark Lowcock, a permanent secretary for the international development department was awarded a CBE for public service particular to international development.