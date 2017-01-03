Team expands with a client manager at Hayward Wright

A CLIENT MANAGER has been appointed at Hayward Wright accountancy group.
The Midlands accountancy firm appointed Tom Casey in its sights for further growth in 2017. He will manage a client portfolio of around 200 clients on behalf of the firm which has offices in Worcester, Redditch and Solihull.
Casey said: “I’m delighted to be joining a firm with such a great reputation. I’ve watched as the company has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I have joined Alistair and the team at an exciting time.”
Tom Casey has joined at the age of 27 from a Birmingham based accounting practice. The Chartered Accountant will be reporting to managing director Alistair Hayward-Wright and director, Gareth Wood.
Mr Hayward-Wright said: “Our business is growing and that means building our client management team to maintain the relationships we have with a wide portfolio of clients. Tom stands out for his talent, professionalism and always looking to put the needs of clients first. I have no doubt he will prove to be a fantastic addition to our team.”
Mr Casey’s appointment comes weeks after Gareth Wood was promoted to director within the firm.
Related reading
Key business success priorities outlined by ACCA
A checklist has revealed three key priorities for accountancy profession success in 2017
EY partner appointed Legal & General group CFO
Legal & General Group appoints EY partner Jeff Davies as group CFO
1,000 staff promoted at BDO
980 team members step up at BDO on the back of strong financials, in what has been a very satisfying year for the top six firm
Managing partner Q&A – the year ahead: Richard Toone, CVR Global
In our latest managing partner Q&A looking towards 2017, CVR Global's Richard Toone talks about recruitment, and the potential threat of competition from the legal sector, as key issues for the firm in the coming year