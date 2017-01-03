Team expands with a client manager at Hayward Wright

A CLIENT MANAGER has been appointed at Hayward Wright accountancy group.

The Midlands accountancy firm appointed Tom Casey in its sights for further growth in 2017. He will manage a client portfolio of around 200 clients on behalf of the firm which has offices in Worcester, Redditch and Solihull.

Casey said: “I’m delighted to be joining a firm with such a great reputation. I’ve watched as the company has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I have joined Alistair and the team at an exciting time.”

Tom Casey has joined at the age of 27 from a Birmingham based accounting practice. The Chartered Accountant will be reporting to managing director Alistair Hayward-Wright and director, Gareth Wood.

Mr Hayward-Wright said: “Our business is growing and that means building our client management team to maintain the relationships we have with a wide portfolio of clients. Tom stands out for his talent, professionalism and always looking to put the needs of clients first. I have no doubt he will prove to be a fantastic addition to our team.”

Mr Casey’s appointment comes weeks after Gareth Wood was promoted to director within the firm.